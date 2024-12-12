Alexander Mattison News: Opens week with full practice

Mattison (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Mattison's full participation in practice to kick off Week 15 prep clears the way for him to put an end to his three-game absence Monday against the Falcons, but he'll likely find himself in a smaller role than he enjoyed prior to missing time with the ankle injury. Per Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site, head coach Antonio Pierce announced Wednesday that Sincere McCormick will remain the team's starting running back moving forward, which likely means Mattison will see a reduction in the 9.7 carries per game he had averaged for the season before suffering the injury. McCormick hasn't shown much prowess as a receiver, however, so Mattison could be called upon to replace him on passing downs after averaging a healthy 9.8 yards per reception prior to his recent absence.