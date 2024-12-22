Alexander Mattison News: Reclaims lead in LV backfield

Mattison rushed the ball 12 times for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-14 win over the Jaguars. He added four receptions on seven targets for 29 yards.

Mattison led the Las Vegas backfield in the absence of Sincere McCormick (ankle), totaling 16 touches as compared to 12 for Ameer Abdullah. While he has been involved as a pass catcher throughout the season, it was particularly positive to see his involvement as a receiver remain intact despite the recent emergence of Abdullah. On the other hand, Mattison was ineffective on the ground, with the exception being a one-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. This backfield is very likely to remain split for the rest of the season, but Mattison should see plenty of touches in Week 17 against the Saints.