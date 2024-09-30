Alexander Mattison News: Role slated to increase

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Monday that Mattison's recent quality of play has earned him more work and that he's "going to get it," Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Mattison handled only five carries during Las Vegas' 20-16 win over the Browns in Week 4, but he compiled 60 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, starter Zamir White rushed 17 times for 50 yards and lost a fumble, which was recovered by Cleveland's defense and returned for a score in the fourth quarter. Through the first four games of the regular season, Mattison is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and has scored a total of three times, while White is averaging just 3.1 yards per rush and has yet to score. It won't be surprising if Mattison forces a more even split of touches on the road against Denver on Sunday.