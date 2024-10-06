Alexander Mattison News: Struggles as lead back

Mattison rushed the ball 15 times for 38 yards in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos. He added two receptions on three targets for 23 yards.

Mattison took over as the lead ball carrier in the Raiders' backfield and tripled his previous high in carries for the season. He was ineffective with the opportunity, however, as his longest rush went for just eight yards while he averaged only 2.5 yards per carry. Mattison salvaged his day to some degree with his work as a pass catcher, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see Ameer Abdullah mix in more in Week 6 against Pittsburgh if Zamir White (groin) remains sidelined.