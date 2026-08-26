Ali Gaye Injury: Carted off field
Gaye (lower body) was carted off the field during Wednesday's joint practice with the Panthers, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.
Gaye appears to have suffered a significant lower-body injury. The linebacker was claimed by the Texans in early May and was on the roster bubble as it was. If the injury has even mild staying power, Gaye will likely be placed on season-ending injured reserve soon.
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