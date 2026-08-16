Alijah Clark headshot

Alijah Clark News: Active for preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Clark (ankle) recorded one tackle in the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

Clark had been dealing with an ankle injury at training camp, but he was able to play 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the contest. The 23-year-old is competing for a reserve spot in the secondary with Dallas this season, and his next chance to prove himself will come Saturday in Arizona.

Alijah Clark
Dallas Cowboys
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