Alijah Vera-Tucker Injury: Anticipates clearance for OTAs
Vera-Tucker (triceps) told reporters Thursday that he anticipates being fully cleared for the start of OTAs, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Vera-Tucker added that he plans on being a full participant in the Patriots' voluntary offseason program, which begins Apr. 20. The USC product signed a three-year, $42 million deal with New England on Mar. 9 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Jets. Once Vera-Tucker returns to full health, he's expected to operate as the Patriots' top left guard during the 2026 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alijah Vera-Tucker See More
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More29 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips68 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips74 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips75 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips81 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alijah Vera-Tucker See More