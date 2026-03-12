Alijah Vera-Tucker headshot

Alijah Vera-Tucker Injury: Anticipates clearance for OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Vera-Tucker (triceps) told reporters Thursday that he anticipates being fully cleared for the start of OTAs, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Vera-Tucker added that he plans on being a full participant in the Patriots' voluntary offseason program, which begins Apr. 20. The USC product signed a three-year, $42 million deal with New England on Mar. 9 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Jets. Once Vera-Tucker returns to full health, he's expected to operate as the Patriots' top left guard during the 2026 season.

Alijah Vera-Tucker
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alijah Vera-Tucker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alijah Vera-Tucker See More
2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More
NFL
2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
29 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
68 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
74 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
75 days ago
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
81 days ago