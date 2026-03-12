Alijah Vera-Tucker Injury: Anticipates clearance for OTAs

Vera-Tucker (triceps) told reporters Thursday that he anticipates being fully cleared for the start of OTAs, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Vera-Tucker added that he plans on being a full participant in the Patriots' voluntary offseason program, which begins Apr. 20. The USC product signed a three-year, $42 million deal with New England on Mar. 9 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Jets. Once Vera-Tucker returns to full health, he's expected to operate as the Patriots' top left guard during the 2026 season.