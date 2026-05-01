Alijah Vera-Tucker headshot

Alijah Vera-Tucker Injury: Remains on track for OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Vera-Tucker (triceps) is expected to take part in the Patriots' upcoming OTAs, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

New England's OTAs are scheduled to begin in late May, and Vera-Tucker looks like he'll be ready to participate. The offensive guard missed all of last season due to a torn triceps and has played in only 43 regular-season contests (out of a possible 85) across his five NFL campaigns. Vera-Tucker signed a three-year contract with New England in early March and is "highly motivated" to prove himself following his injury struggles, per Daniels.

Alijah Vera-Tucker
New England Patriots
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