Alijah Vera-Tucker Injury: Signs three-year deal with Pats

Vera-Tucker (triceps) agreed to terms with the Patriots on a three-year, $42 million contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Vera-Tucker will turn 27 years old this summer and is coming off a lost 2025 season after he suffered a season-ending torn triceps in practice just ahead of Week 1 last September. When healthy, Vera-Tucker is a difference-making offensive lineman, but he's missed 41 of a possible 68 regular-season games to various serious injuries over the last four seasons.