Alijah Vera-Tucker Injury: Won't play vs. New England

Vera-Tucker (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Vera-Tucker suffered an ankle injury during the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Steelers. The injury was severe enough for him to miss all three practices this week, and the 2021 first-round pick will be sidelined for Sunday's contest. Xavier Newman came in for Vera-Tucker after the latter injured his ankle, but the former sustained a neck injury in that contest, leaving Jake Hanson as the top candidate to start at right guard for Sunday's AFC East clash.