Alijah Vera-Tucker News: Participating in offseason program

Vera-Tucker (triceps) is participating in organized team activities, Darren Hartwell and Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston report.

Though he's not yet participating in 11-on-11 drills, Vera-Tucker has been good to go for "half-speed periods or periods with no defense," per Perry. The offensive guard missed the entire 2025 campaign with a torn triceps and has played in just 43 regular-season contests since being drafted in the first round by the Jets in 2021.