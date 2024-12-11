Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alim McNeill headshot

Alim McNeill Injury: Records full practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

McNeill (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

McNeill left last Thursday's win over the Packers early due to a concussion, but the extended time off between that game and the start of this week's practice schedule appears to have given him ample time to recover. Nonetheless, McNeill will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday against the Bills.

Alim McNeill
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now