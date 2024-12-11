Alim McNeill Injury: Records full practice Wednesday
McNeill (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
McNeill left last Thursday's win over the Packers early due to a concussion, but the extended time off between that game and the start of this week's practice schedule appears to have given him ample time to recover. Nonetheless, McNeill will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday against the Bills.
