Alim McNeill News: Clears protocol
McNeill (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills.
McNeill practiced in full all week after sustaining a concussion in the Lions' Week 14 win over the Packers, and his omission from Friday's injury report indicates he has cleared the NFL's five-step protocol. With McNeill and DJ Reader both at full health, they're expected to cause problems for the Bills' interior run game in Week 15.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now