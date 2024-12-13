Fantasy Football
Alim McNeill News: Clears protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 1:38pm

McNeill (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills.

McNeill practiced in full all week after sustaining a concussion in the Lions' Week 14 win over the Packers, and his omission from Friday's injury report indicates he has cleared the NFL's five-step protocol. With McNeill and DJ Reader both at full health, they're expected to cause problems for the Bills' interior run game in Week 15.

Alim McNeill
Detroit Lions
