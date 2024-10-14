Alim McNeill News: Two sacks in blowout victory

McNeill recorded four total tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys.

McNeill got to Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott twice in the Detroit's blowout victory, recording a sack in both the second quarter and fourth quarter. It was the second straight game in which the defensive lineman was able to get to the opposing quarterback and he's now halfway to his career-high 5.0 sacks he set last season. Through five games in 2024, McNeill has now compiled eight total tackles (five solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also registering a pass defensed.