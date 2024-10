Speaking Monday, coach Jeff Ulbrich said Lazard (chest) is considered week-to-week, Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News reports.

Lazard is not expected to go on injured reserve, but it does sounds like he's going to moss some more time after not playing in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Patriots. With Lazard out, Mike Williams handled WR3 duties for the Jets, but he didn't see a single target on Aaron Rodgers' 28 pass attempts.