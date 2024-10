Lazard (chest) was a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard's absence should not be surprising, as interim coach Jeff Ulbrich previously indicated the pass catcher is considered week-to-week. Barring a quick turnaround on a short week, it looks like he has an outside chance at suiting up Thursday against the Texans. As a result, Mike Willias could be in line for WR3 duties behind Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson.