Allen Lazard Injury: Labeled non-participant in practice

Lazard (chest) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard's listing on Tuesday's report comes as no surprise, after interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich previously said the receiver is considered week-to-week. The 28-year-old appears unlikely to play Thursday against the Texans, but the Jets will provide official word on his status when they release their final Week 9 injury report Wednesday. If Lazard misses a second straight contest, Mike Williams would be in line to serve as the Jets' No. 3 wideout behind Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson.