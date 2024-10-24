Allen Lazard Injury: Misses practice again

Lazard (chest) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard has now missed back-to-back practices due to a chest injury, a development that casts genuine uncertainty over his status for Sunday's road matchup against New England. If Lazard isn't able to suit up Week 8, Garrett Wilson and new teammate Davante Adams will possess a clearer path than usual to working as the unquestioned top targets in the wide receiver room for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.