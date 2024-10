The Jets have placed Lazard (chest) on IR, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

As a result, the soonest Lazard can return to action is Dec. 8 against the Dolphins. While he's sidelined, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams and Mike Williams will continue to lead the Jets' wideout corps, with Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles and Malachi Corley in reserve.