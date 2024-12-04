Allen Lazard Injury: Practices fully Wednesday

Lazard (chest) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard was officially designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he looks to have a decent shot of suiting up for the Jets' Week 14 date against the Dolphins on Sunday. Xavier Gipson and rookie Malachi Corley have been handling third and fourth receiver duties behind target-commanders Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. Lazard will be fighting for scraps behind those two once he does return to the field.