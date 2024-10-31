Allen Lazard Injury: Reportedly headed to IR

The Jets are slated to place Lazard (chest) on IR, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Once the anticipated move is official, Lazard will be in line to miss at least four games, with his earliest possible return date being Dec. 8 against the Dolphins. In his looming absence, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams and Mike Williams will continue to lead the Jets' wideout corps. Prior to sustaining his injury, Lazard caught 30 of his 44 targets for 412 yards and five TDs in seven games.