Allen Lazard Injury: Won't play Thursday

Lazard (chest) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Texans.

Lazard, who was also inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, will miss his second game in a row, with his next chance to suit up arriving Nov. 10 against the Cardinals. In his continued absence, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams and Mike Williams will continue to lead the Jets' WR corps in Week 9, with Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles and Malachi Corley in reserve.