Allen Lazard News: Catches 52-yard touchdown

Lazard caught six of seven targets for 114 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.

Lazard was on the receiving end of a play that will likely end up on Aaron Rodgers' career highlight reel -- a 52-yard Hail Mary to close out the first half. The 28-year-old wide receiver has struggled with drops since joining the Jets last season but was sure-handed Monday, and he added another difficult catch for a 25-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Lazard continues to work well ahead of Mike Williams as the Jets' No. 2 option at receiver behind Garrett Wilson. Heading into a Week 7 trip to Pittsburgh, Lazard has racked up 354 receiving yards and five touchdowns in six games, already surpassing last season's meager totals of 311 yards and one touchdown in 14 games.