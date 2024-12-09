Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Allen Lazard headshot

Allen Lazard News: One catch in return from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Lazard (chest) caught his only target for 18 yards in Sunday's 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Seeing his first action since Week 7, Lazard played 78 percent of snaps on offense, so his lack of production wasn't due to a lack of playing time. He's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams, who combined for 223 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets against the Dolphins. Lazard will be a touchdown-dependent Week 15 fantasy option against a Jaguars defense that's giving up 26.5 points per game.

Allen Lazard
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now