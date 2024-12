Lazard caught two of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams.

Lazard's ongoing issues with drops resurfaced in this game, as he added a couple more to his ledger. His unreliable hands coupled with a modest target share as the No. 3 wideout behind Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson limit Lazard's fantasy appeal ahead of a Week 17 trip to Buffalo.