Allen Robinson Injury: Evaluated for concussion

Robinson (head) was evaluated for a concussion in the late moments of Sunday's 52-6 win over the Jaguars.

Robinson reeled in one of two targets for seven yards in the victory, but he did take a blow to the head in the fourth quarter. It's unclear if the wide receiver did indeed suffer a concussion, but if he did, he'd have to clear league protocols before the team takes on the Colts on the road in Week 12.