Allen Robinson headshot

Allen Robinson News: Doesn't appear to be in protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Robinson was evaluated for a concussion in Sunday's win over the Jaguars but was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice estimate.

Robinson played 10 snaps on offense against Jacksonville and made one catch for seven yards, which led to him being evaluated for a concussion. However, it appears he either didn't suffer one after all or has moved through protocols quickly, with his estimated full participation. He should be good to go Week 12 against the Colts.

Allen Robinson
Detroit Lions
