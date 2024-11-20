Allen Robinson News: Doesn't appear to be in protocols

Robinson was evaluated for a concussion in Sunday's win over the Jaguars but was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice estimate.

Robinson played 10 snaps on offense against Jacksonville and made one catch for seven yards, which led to him being evaluated for a concussion. However, it appears he either didn't suffer one after all or has moved through protocols quickly, with his estimated full participation. He should be good to go Week 12 against the Colts.