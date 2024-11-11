Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Allen Robinson headshot

Allen Robinson News: Four offensive snaps in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 9:19am

Robinson failed to garner a target in Sunday night's 26-23 victory over Houston.

Robinson played just four offensive snaps, operating as an extreme depth option at wide receiver once again in Week 10. He had seen a slight uptick in usage over the past two weeks, but with Jameson Williams returning from a two-game suspension, Robinson reverted back to the bench versus the Texans. Over five games with the Lions in 2024, the veteran wideout has caught one of three targets for two yards.

Allen Robinson
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now