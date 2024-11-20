Allen Robinson News: Listed as full practice participant
Robinson (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Robinson played 10 snaps on offense and made one catch for seven yards in Sunday's 52-6 win over the Jaguars before leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Fortunately, Robinson looks to have avoided being diagnosed with a concussion, given his estimated full participation to begin Week 12 prep. He should be ready to play this Sunday against the Colts.
