Allen Robinson News: Listed as full practice participant

Robinson (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Robinson played 10 snaps on offense and made one catch for seven yards in Sunday's 52-6 win over the Jaguars before leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Fortunately, Robinson looks to have avoided being diagnosed with a concussion, given his estimated full participation to begin Week 12 prep. He should be ready to play this Sunday against the Colts.