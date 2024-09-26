Allen Robinson News: Signed to active roster

The Lions signed Robinson off their practice squad Thursday.

Robinson becomes the second Lions receiver this week to get a promotion from the practice squad, after Tim Patrick signed with Detroit on Tuesday. Both wideouts were elevated from the practice squad ahead of last week's win over the Cardinals, but Patrick (34 offensive snaps) saw significantly more playing time than Robinson (one snap). Expect Patrick to continue serving as the preferred No. 3 wideout behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, while Robinson contends with the likes of Kalif Raymond and Isaiah Williams (abdomen) for any reps that linger at receiver.