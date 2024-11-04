Allen Robinson News: Two-yard catch in win

Robinson caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Packers.

Robinson was expected to see an increased role over the last two weeks with Jameson Williams (suspension) unavailable, but he logged only 31 offensive snaps combined versus the Titans and Packers, catching one of two targets for two yards. With Williams returning in Week 10 against the the Texans, Robinson's already limited role will likely shrink further.