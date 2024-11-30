Alohi Gilman Injury: Lands on IR due to hamstring injury

The Chargers placed Gilman (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Gilman injured his hamstring during the Chargers' Week 13 loss to the Ravens, and the injury is severe enough to warrant a multi-week absence. The 2020 sixth-round pick will be required to miss at least the next four games, making Week 17 against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 29 the earliest he can return. Elijah Molden is the top candidate to start at free safety alongside strong safety Derwin James in Gilman's absence.