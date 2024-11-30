Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alohi Gilman headshot

Alohi Gilman Injury: Lands on IR due to hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

The Chargers placed Gilman (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Gilman injured his hamstring during the Chargers' Week 13 loss to the Ravens, and the injury is severe enough to warrant a multi-week absence. The 2020 sixth-round pick will be required to miss at least the next four games, making Week 17 against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 29 the earliest he can return. Elijah Molden is the top candidate to start at free safety alongside strong safety Derwin James in Gilman's absence.

Alohi Gilman
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now