Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alohi Gilman headshot

Alohi Gilman Injury: Nursing hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Gilman (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Gilman played 40 defensive snaps and logged one pass defense during the Chargers' 30-23 loss to the Ravens this past Monday. However, the fifth-year safety may have picked up a hamstring injury in the process, which forced him to be sidelined for Wednesday's practice. Gilman will have two more chances this week to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Alohi Gilman
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now