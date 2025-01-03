Alohi Gilman Injury: Questionable for Week 18
Gilman (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Gilman missed the Chargers' last five games due to a knee injury that was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve in late November. He returned to practice Wednesday and logged an LP/LP/FP practice log throughout the week. Gilman would need to be activated from IR in order to play in Sunday's regular-season finale.
