Alohi Gilman headshot

Alohi Gilman Injury: Ruled out for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Gilman (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's clash against Atlanta.

Gilman didn't practice at all this week due to a hamstring injury, and as a consequence he'll miss his first game since Week 2. His absence further thins a Chargers secondary that will also be without cornerbacks Cam Hart (concussion/ankle), Eli Apple (hamstring) and Asante Samuel (shoulder). Marcus Maye -- who the Chargers picked up off waivers Wednesday -- could immediately log significant defensive snaps in Gilman's absence Sunday.

Alohi Gilman
Los Angeles Chargers
