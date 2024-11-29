Alohi Gilman Injury: Ruled out for Week 13

Gilman (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's clash against Atlanta.

Gilman didn't practice at all this week due to a hamstring injury, and as a consequence he'll miss his first game since Week 2. His absence further thins a Chargers secondary that will also be without cornerbacks Cam Hart (concussion/ankle), Eli Apple (hamstring) and Asante Samuel (shoulder). Marcus Maye -- who the Chargers picked up off waivers Wednesday -- could immediately log significant defensive snaps in Gilman's absence Sunday.