Alohi Gilman News: Active Sunday
Gilman (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
The safety was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing the last five games. Gilman has played on more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps in every game he's played in but one this year. In total, he's recorded 47 tackles (31 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four passes defensed, including one interception.
