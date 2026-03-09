Alohi Gilman headshot

Alohi Gilman News: Agrees to deal with Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Chiefs and Gilman agreed to terms on a three-year, $24.75 million contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The deal contains $15 million guaranteed. A sixth-round pick of the Chargers in 2020, Gilman began last season with Los Angeles but was traded to the Ravens in October. He started all 12 regular-season games with Baltimore following the trade and finished the 2025 campaign with 90 tackles (50 solo), nine pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Gilman replaces Bryan Cook at safety with Kansas City.

Alohi Gilman
Kansas City Chiefs
