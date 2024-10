Gilman recorded 10 tackles (six solo), a sack and a pass breakup in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Broncos.

Gilman notched his first career sack and the first 10-tackle game since Week 1 of last season. Prior to this outing, Gilman had posted just 13 tackles through three games, so his IDP upside remains limited considering sacks and interceptions weren't a large part of his game through the first four years of his career.