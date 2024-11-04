Alohi Gilman News: Nabs pick vs. Browns

Gilman recorded five total tackles (four solo) and one interception in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.

Gilman was one of three Chargers to have an interception in Sunday's win, picking off Jameis Winston in the third quarter. The 27-year-old has impressed through his first seven appearances this season, recording 38 total tackles and three passes defended, including one interception. He's expected to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks as the season progresses.