Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alohi Gilman headshot

Alohi Gilman News: Nabs pick vs. Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Gilman recorded five total tackles (four solo) and one interception in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.

Gilman was one of three Chargers to have an interception in Sunday's win, picking off Jameis Winston in the third quarter. The 27-year-old has impressed through his first seven appearances this season, recording 38 total tackles and three passes defended, including one interception. He's expected to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks as the season progresses.

Alohi Gilman
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now