Alontae Taylor Injury: Sustains shoulder injury

Taylor (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation.

It appears Taylor picked up a shoulder injury in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers, despite playing 54 defensive snaps and recording six total tackles and one pass defended. If the third-year cornerback is unable to suit up for Thursday night's matchup against the Broncos, expect rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry to see increased work with the Saints' first-team defense.