Alontae Taylor News: Getting $60 million from Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Taylor agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with the Titans on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor's contract, which can be officially signed at the start of the new league year Wednesday, includes $42 million in guaranteed money. He's expected to be a key piece in Tennessee's secondary after notching 52 interceptions in 64 regular-season games with the Saints across his first four NFL seasons.

