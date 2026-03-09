Alontae Taylor News: Getting $60 million from Titans
Taylor agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with the Titans on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Taylor's contract, which can be officially signed at the start of the new league year Wednesday, includes $42 million in guaranteed money. He's expected to be a key piece in Tennessee's secondary after notching 52 interceptions in 64 regular-season games with the Saints across his first four NFL seasons.
