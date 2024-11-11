Fantasy Football
Alontae Taylor headshot

Alontae Taylor News: Makes nine stops in Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Taylor totaled nine tackles (seven solo) against Atlanta in Sunday's 20-17 victory.

Taylor tied for second on the Saints in tackles behind Demario Davis, who made 10 stops. The nine tackles by Taylor tied the season-high mark he first established in Week 2 against Dallas. Taylor is having a strong season with 58 tackles (42 solo), including a career-high 4.0 sacks, 10 defensed passes and two forced fumbles through 10 games.

Alontae Taylor
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
