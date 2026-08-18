Alvin Kamara Injury: Avoids serious setback but will miss weeks
Kamara (knee) avoided a major injury but "will be out for a few weeks," Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
A knee injury forced Kamara from Tuesday's practice, and the extent of the setback is now known. Per the report Kamara "didn't tear anything," but a multi-week absence would cost him the rest of the preseason. The Saints are now pretty banged up in the backfield, with Travis Etienne being the only running back among the top four on the depth chart not carrying an injury tag.
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