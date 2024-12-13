Alvin Kamara Injury: Back at practice Friday

Kamara (illness) returned to practice Friday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara's return to practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday puts him on track to play Sunday against the Commanders. If Kamara is unable to go, the Saints could opt for an extended look at Kendre Miller out of the backfield. If Kamara does play, he'd figure to again be the centerpiece of the offense, with Jake Haener named as the starting QB.