Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alvin Kamara headshot

Alvin Kamara Injury: Back at practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 12:08pm

Kamara (illness) returned to practice Friday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara's return to practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday puts him on track to play Sunday against the Commanders. If Kamara is unable to go, the Saints could opt for an extended look at Kendre Miller out of the backfield. If Kamara does play, he'd figure to again be the centerpiece of the offense, with Jake Haener named as the starting QB.

Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now