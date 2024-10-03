Alvin Kamara Injury: Begins week as limited

Kamara (hip/ribs) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Kamara managed a pair of limited practices last week due to the same health concerns and still was able to suit up this past Sunday in Atlanta, handling a typical 82 percent snap share and turning 26 touches into 119 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD. His scaled-back workload Thursday likely is maintenance-related, but his status still should be monitored to ensure he's good to go for Monday's matchup with the Chiefs.