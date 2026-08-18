Alvin Kamara Injury: Dealing with knee injury
Kamara was unable to finish Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys due to a knee injury, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
The details of Kamara's injury aren't yet known, but there's been no indication he's dealing with a serious issue. The veteran running back finalized a new deal to remain with the Saints last month and is expected to form a backfield tandem with newcomer Travis Etienne in New Orleans this season. At 31 years old, however, it's fair to wonder how much Kamara has left in the tank as a fantasy contributor.
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