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Alvin Kamara Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 4:24pm

Kamara was unable to finish Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys due to a knee injury, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

The details of Kamara's injury aren't yet known, but there's been no indication he's dealing with a serious issue. The veteran running back finalized a new deal to remain with the Saints last month and is expected to form a backfield tandem with newcomer Travis Etienne in New Orleans this season. At 31 years old, however, it's fair to wonder how much Kamara has left in the tank as a fantasy contributor.

Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints
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