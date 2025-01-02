Alvin Kamara Injury: DNP on Thursday

Kamara (groin) was held out of Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The same can be said for reserve RB Kendre Miller (concussion), giving the pair just one more opportunity to mix into drills before the Saints potentially make a ruling on their statuses ahead of Sunday's season finale at Tampa Bay. Kamara hasn't taken part in any drills since suffering an adductor injury Week 15 against the Commanders, thereby threatening a third consecutive absence to end the campaign. Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims and practice-squad member Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be the candidates to man New Orleans' backfield Week 18 if that comes to pass.