Alvin Kamara headshot

Alvin Kamara Injury: Door shut on lead role in NOLA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 12:14pm

Kamara (knee) isn't in line to lead the Saints backfield in 2026, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Travis Etienne agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract with New Orleans on Monday.

Kamara has been the Saints' primary backfield option when healthy for each of the past eight seasons, starting 92 of the 110 regular-season games in which he has appeared during that stretch after making only three starts in 16 games as a rookie in 2017. Etienne has a similar three-down skill set and is almost four years younger than Kamara, who will turn 31 in July. Kamara agreed to a restructured contract with the Saints in March but still could be cut prior to the 2026 season. Even if Kamara remains on the roster and fully recovers from the MCL injury that sidelined him after Week 12 of the 2025 season, he would likely have to settle for a complementary role barring an injury to New Orleans' new lead back.

Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alvin Kamara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alvin Kamara See More
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
3 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
13 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
21 days ago
2026 NFL Offseason Trades to Watch: Mac Jones on the Move?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Trades to Watch: Mac Jones on the Move?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
25 days ago
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
27 days ago