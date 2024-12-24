Alvin Kamara Injury: Hoping to play in Week 17

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Tuesday that Kamara (groin) is attempting to return this season and hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Rizzi noted that Kamara met with him earlier Tuesday and let him know that he wants to suit up Sunday, though a decision on the running back's status isn't expected to be made until later in the week, after the Saints get a chance to see how he responds to practice work. While Kamara was sidelined for his first game of the season in Monday's 34-0 loss to the Packers, Kendre Miller stepped in as New Orleans' lead back but was limited to 31 total yards on 10 touches (eight carries, two receptions).