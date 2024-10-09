Alvin Kamara Injury: Idle for Wednesday's practice

Kamara didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice due to hip and hand injuries, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Kamara was listed with hip and rib issues on Saints injury reports for the past two games but still was able to suit up Weeks 4 and 5. While he handled 26 touches in Week 4 against Atlanta, he fell back to 17 touches Monday in Kansas City. Considering the Saints didn't hold a full practice to begin Week 6 prep, Kamara will have two more chances to prove his health before the team potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers.